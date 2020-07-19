Rent Calculator
2815 Dunhill Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2815 Dunhill Cir
2815 Dunhill Cir
Location
2815 Dunhill Cir, Polk County, FL 33810
Copper Ridge
Amenities
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
3/2 Copper Ridge Home with 2040 square feet, spacious open split plan, volume ceilings, garden tub, formal dining room, den, great room, kitchen cafe, entry foyer & lanai.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have any available units?
2815 Dunhill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 2815 Dunhill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Dunhill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Dunhill Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir offer parking?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have a pool?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have accessible units?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Dunhill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Dunhill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
