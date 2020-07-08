All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

1033 Jordan Rd

1033 Jordan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1033 Jordan Road, Polk County, FL 33811

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This duplex is located off Dossey Road. This home is a 2/1 with an inside utility room. Large back yard. Lawn Care included. Owner may consider pets with renters insurance and a petscreening.com report. Call to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Jordan Rd have any available units?
1033 Jordan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 1033 Jordan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Jordan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Jordan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Jordan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd offer parking?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd have a pool?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd have accessible units?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Jordan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Jordan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
