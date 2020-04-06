All apartments in Pine Manor
7695 Tamara Lee CT
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:01 PM

7695 Tamara Lee CT

7695 Tamara Lee Court · (239) 898-9515
Location

7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL 33907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated.. This is a turn key remodeled town home with quick access to all the area has to offer, near the beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel island and causeway (a lot of fun), dining, entertainment, Cape Coral, down town Fort Myers , grocery store, located near College and Summerlin. Pet friendly with approval. Near Gulf coast hospital, Lee memorial and Health Park hospital.SHOWTIME included in living room TV. WIFI included. Have had the pleasure to have a wide variety of guests from Twins players,relocation,executive,for work,and of course for vacation!Feedback from guests:We stayed at this home for a few weeks and one of the best things about the home was it's location. Everything was about 10 min away the beaches,Downtown Ft Myers and not to mention countless restaurants. We also loved the neighborhood quiet and residential which made us feel safe & at home. Right next to a park where we frequently went for a quick jog. John answered all question in a fast manner with great suggestions as well.John was great host would definitely stay again

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have any available units?
7695 Tamara Lee CT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have?
Some of 7695 Tamara Lee CT's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7695 Tamara Lee CT currently offering any rent specials?
7695 Tamara Lee CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7695 Tamara Lee CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7695 Tamara Lee CT is pet friendly.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT offer parking?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not offer parking.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have a pool?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not have a pool.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have accessible units?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7695 Tamara Lee CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7695 Tamara Lee CT does not have units with air conditioning.
