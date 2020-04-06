7695 Tamara Lee CT

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated internet access furnished

Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated.. This is a turn key remodeled town home with quick access to all the area has to offer, near the beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel island and causeway (a lot of fun), dining, entertainment, Cape Coral, down town Fort Myers , grocery store, located near College and Summerlin. Pet friendly with approval. Near Gulf coast hospital, Lee memorial and Health Park hospital.SHOWTIME included in living room TV. WIFI included. Have had the pleasure to have a wide variety of guests from Twins players,relocation,executive,for work,and of course for vacation!Feedback from guests:We stayed at this home for a few weeks and one of the best things about the home was it's location. Everything was about 10 min away the beaches,Downtown Ft Myers and not to mention countless restaurants. We also loved the neighborhood quiet and residential which made us feel safe & at home. Right next to a park where we frequently went for a quick jog. John answered all question in a fast manner with great suggestions as well.John was great host would definitely stay again