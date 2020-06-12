/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5515 Avenue E
5515 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
READY TO GO! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. kITCHEN HAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF PINE ISLAND IN BOKEELIA. BACK OFF ON QUIET STREET, YET CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. PLEASE CALL FOR SHOWING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Island Center
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bokeelia
1 Unit Available
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5938 Cove ST
5938 Cove Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Two bedroom 2 bath pool home in St. James City for rent. Beautiful location adjacent to county park with small beach and kayak launch area. Heated pool, large screen lanai to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3455 Papaya ST
3455 Papaya Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
The perfect place to watch the sunrise or jump in the kayak and go! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is 3 min walk to the county park with beach area and small boat launch. There is another boat launch a few hundred feet from driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Island Center
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4817 SW 8th PL
4817 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
DIRECT SAILBOAT ACCESS 2/2 CONDO in desirable SW Cape Coral! Cape Regatta Condominiums have a nautical theme and rarely come available. Large community pool over-looking intersecting canals, BBQ area, and lounge chairs for you to relax.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Brightside CT
2676 Brightside Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2676 Brightside CT in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FL