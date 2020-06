Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The bathroom has vintage fixtures and an area for a washer and dryer. To add to the appeal, this cottage even comes with a large fenced in backyard and deck- perfect for entertaining! The unbeatable location is just a few blocks from Downtown Pensacola. This home is equipped with central heating and air and all electric appliances, and tenant is responsible for all utilities. Property will be held off of market up to 14 days with holding fee and approved app. Lease prep fee of $75 is due prior to move in.