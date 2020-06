4620 SHADESVIEW DR

Amenities

CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER. THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM IS TO YOUR RIGHT, & THEN PASS INTO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM! - THE GOOD SIZED MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET, & SLIDERS TO THE PATIO! MASTER BATH HAS CULTURED MARBLE SHOWER WITH SEAT & GLASS DOOR & CULTURED MARBLE TOP VANITY WITH PLENTY OF CABINETRY! - STEP UP INTO THE KITCHEN & NOTE THE N E W ELECTRIC STAINLESS STOVE TOP WITH N E W STAINLESS VENT HOOD! KITCHEN AMENITIES INCLUDE PANTRY, PLENTY OF CABINETS, DISHWASHER, BUILT IN WALL OVEN, N E W SIDE BY SIDE PANTRY REFRIGERATOR WITH DISPENSER, & UNDER CABINET REVERSE OSMOSIS FILTER SYSTEM! - THE DINING AREA IS NESTLED IN A BAY TYPE WINDOW AREA. STEP DOWN INTO THE FAMILY ROOM WHICH HAS A CATHEDRAL BEAMED CEILING, EXPANSIVE FIREPLACE WITH WOOD STORAGE, & SLIDERS TO THE COVERED BACK PORCH. ---- THE SECOND & THIRD BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED EACH AND THEY EACH HAVE A WALK IN CLOSET, & EACH SHARES A FULL BATH. THE HALL BATH HAS A "SAFE-STEP" WALK IN/SIT IN WHIRLPOOL TUB! --- EXTERIOR: THE HOME FEATURES A GUARDIAN "ELITE" WHOLE HOUSE GAS GENERATOR,HURRICANE PROTECTION, NEWER VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, EXPANSIVE STORAGE SHED, & A WHOLE HOUSE EXTERIOR WATER TREATMENT SYSTEM, & A NEWER LARGE OUTDOOR STORAGE SHED !!!