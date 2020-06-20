All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 1221 Driftwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
1221 Driftwood Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1221 Driftwood Drive

1221 Driftwood Drive · (850) 362-6999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503
Driftwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Driftwood Drive - 1221 Driftwood Drive · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area. The large master bath offers a private bathroom with double vanity and built-ins for extra storage. On the second floor you'll find 3 additional bedrooms offer plenty of space for a family or guest rooms, with an adjacent full bathroom and office area. The kitchen and living area are inviting with lots of counter space, a brick fireplace and built-ins as well as a separate family room off the large formal dining area. A finished basement is perfect for storage or a workspace. With flexible space and desirable location, this home won't last long!

(RLNE5779492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
1221 Driftwood Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1221 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Driftwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Driftwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Driftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Driftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1221 Driftwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with ParkingPensacola Dog Friendly Apartments
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity