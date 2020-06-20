1221 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area. The large master bath offers a private bathroom with double vanity and built-ins for extra storage. On the second floor you'll find 3 additional bedrooms offer plenty of space for a family or guest rooms, with an adjacent full bathroom and office area. The kitchen and living area are inviting with lots of counter space, a brick fireplace and built-ins as well as a separate family room off the large formal dining area. A finished basement is perfect for storage or a workspace. With flexible space and desirable location, this home won't last long!



(RLNE5779492)