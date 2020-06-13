Apartment List
/
FL
/
pembroke park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pembroke Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Pembroke Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
California Club
198 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hollywood Hills
20 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3371 Southwest 37th Street
3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1545 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Wiley St
2650 Wiley Street, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful and Spacious East Hollywood home. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Porcelain tile floors, granite counter-tops, updated kitchen. Split floor plan is perfect for a large family. Big corner lot. Plenty of parking. Pet friendly with pet deposit.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21260 NE 3rd Ct
21260 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 3 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOORING UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, W/D. BIG BACKYARD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21220 NE 3rd Ct
21220 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO A BEDROOM OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE.NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOOR UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
2360 NE 211th St
2360 Northeast 211th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Wow! Come and Make this Modern and Remodeled Lakefront 3 bed/ 4 bath yours today! House has White Glass Floors throughout the home! Beautiful and Large Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and italian cabinets with 2

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
Results within 5 miles of Pembroke Park
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
441 Corridor
11 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pembroke Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Pembroke Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pembroke Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Pembroke Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL
Three Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College