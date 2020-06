Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym tennis court yoga

PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36. PLEASANT PRIVATE LANDSCAPED VIEW WITH SOUTHERN EXPOSURE. MUST BE 3 MONTH OR MORE LEASE AS PER ASSOC RULES. ALL THE WONDERFUL AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED SUCH AS BEACHFRONT DINING IN TWO RESTAURANTS, TENNIS IN TWO LOCATIONS AND A STATE OF THE ART FITNESS/LIFE CENTER WITH PILATES, YOGA, SPIN CLASSES AND PERSONAL TRAINERS AS WELL AS TOP NOTCH GYM EQUIPMENT. ALL THE BEST OF THE FLORIDA LIFESTYLE FOR YOUR WINTER GET AWAY!