Pelican Bay, FL
5940 Via Lugano
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5940 Via Lugano

5940 Via Lugano · (239) 285-1198
Location

5940 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-202 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculately updated condominium residence with preserve, partial golf course & lake views conveniently located within the heart of Pelican Bay! Furnished in a traditional Florida style decor scheme with color accents & appointments throughout. The original screened lanai has been glassed around its entire exterior and incorporated into the living area, thus expanding the residence by over 180 square feet and creating a glassed-in dining room/Florida room combo off the living room. For convenience, a built-in office space has also been created off the kitchen as well. Sleeper sofa and chair in the living room (plus two chairs and one ottoman in the Florida room). The glass dining table seats six plus there is a four person dinette/card table and two bar stools at the breakfast bar island. Amenities to Lugano include a heated pool & spa, covered parking and secured gated building courtyard access. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more. * This residence is available annually furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 Via Lugano have any available units?
5940 Via Lugano has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5940 Via Lugano have?
Some of 5940 Via Lugano's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 Via Lugano currently offering any rent specials?
5940 Via Lugano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 Via Lugano pet-friendly?
No, 5940 Via Lugano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 5940 Via Lugano offer parking?
Yes, 5940 Via Lugano does offer parking.
Does 5940 Via Lugano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 Via Lugano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 Via Lugano have a pool?
Yes, 5940 Via Lugano has a pool.
Does 5940 Via Lugano have accessible units?
No, 5940 Via Lugano does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 Via Lugano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 Via Lugano has units with dishwashers.
Does 5940 Via Lugano have units with air conditioning?
No, 5940 Via Lugano does not have units with air conditioning.
