5940 Via Lugano

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Immaculately updated condominium residence with preserve, partial golf course & lake views conveniently located within the heart of Pelican Bay! Furnished in a traditional Florida style decor scheme with color accents & appointments throughout. The original screened lanai has been glassed around its entire exterior and incorporated into the living area, thus expanding the residence by over 180 square feet and creating a glassed-in dining room/Florida room combo off the living room. For convenience, a built-in office space has also been created off the kitchen as well. Sleeper sofa and chair in the living room (plus two chairs and one ottoman in the Florida room). The glass dining table seats six plus there is a four person dinette/card table and two bar stools at the breakfast bar island. Amenities to Lugano include a heated pool & spa, covered parking and secured gated building courtyard access. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more. * This residence is available annually furnished.