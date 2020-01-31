All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 32108 Summerglade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
32108 Summerglade Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:43 PM

32108 Summerglade Drive

32108 Summerglade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32108 Summerglade Drive, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545
Watergrass

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FLAWLESS EXECUTIVE HOME AVAILABLE MID DECEMBER This beautiful rental opportunity offers EVERY Luxury feature that every renter would expect. With its four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a whopping 2800 square feet. Looking for three car garage? This one is for you. The giant GREAT room of family/kitchen space offers it all. The chef-styled kitchen showcases outstanding upgrades to include stunning cabinetry, custom styled counter-tops, beautiful appliances. Check out your water view from the luxurious master bedroom. It showcases large walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom perfect for relaxing after a long day at the office. The amenities in this community include two pools, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis courts. And great schools are close by as well. Contact us right now for additional information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have any available units?
32108 Summerglade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 32108 Summerglade Drive have?
Some of 32108 Summerglade Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32108 Summerglade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32108 Summerglade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32108 Summerglade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32108 Summerglade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32108 Summerglade Drive offers parking.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32108 Summerglade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32108 Summerglade Drive has a pool.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have accessible units?
No, 32108 Summerglade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32108 Summerglade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32108 Summerglade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32108 Summerglade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 BedroomsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garage
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLJasmine Estates, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Lake Wales, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg