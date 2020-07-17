503 E Gulf Blvd

Amenities

Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Fully furnished, yard service, pool service, utilities included except power bill. Located in Open Sands and just a few blocks from the beach. $2000.00 per month. Application Fee, Credit check and background check $100.00. $1000.00 security deposit.

No Pets Allowed



