All apartments in Panama City Beach
Find more places like 503 E Gulf Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panama City Beach, FL
/
503 E Gulf Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

503 E Gulf Blvd

503 East Gulf Boulevard · (850) 596-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Panama City Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Open Sands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918

Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Fully furnished, yard service, pool service, utilities included except power bill. Located in Open Sands and just a few blocks from the beach. $2000.00 per month. Application Fee, Credit check and background check $100.00. $1000.00 security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/503-e-gulf-blvd-panama-city-bch-fl/192918
Property Id 192918

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have any available units?
503 E Gulf Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 E Gulf Blvd have?
Some of 503 E Gulf Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E Gulf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
503 E Gulf Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E Gulf Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 503 E Gulf Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd offer parking?
No, 503 E Gulf Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E Gulf Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 503 E Gulf Blvd has a pool.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 503 E Gulf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E Gulf Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 E Gulf Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 E Gulf Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 503 E Gulf Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr
Panama City Beach, FL 32408
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Similar Pages

Panama City Beach 1 BedroomsPanama City Beach 2 Bedrooms
Panama City Beach Apartments with ParkingPanama City Beach Apartments with Pools
Panama City Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLDestin, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FL
Wright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLSpringfield, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity