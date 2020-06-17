700 BOARDWALK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Lovely 2/2 with no one above facing the lake and Clubhouse. Was just freshly paint touched up, newer washer and dryer, two large bedrooms each with their own baths, a lovely kitchen with 2 year old appliances, and a wood-burning fireplace!Belleza is a gated community with amenities galore such as huge pool, sauna, hot tub, summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace, sand volleyball, lighted tennis courts, basketball, vehicle car washes, clubhouse with fitness and business centers, and so much more...Come and see why the community is named ''Belleza'' which means beautiful.