All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 700 BOARDWALK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
700 BOARDWALK DR
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:50 AM

700 BOARDWALK DR

700 Boardwalk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely 2/2 with no one above facing the lake and Clubhouse. Was just freshly paint touched up, newer washer and dryer, two large bedrooms each with their own baths, a lovely kitchen with 2 year old appliances, and a wood-burning fireplace!Belleza is a gated community with amenities galore such as huge pool, sauna, hot tub, summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace, sand volleyball, lighted tennis courts, basketball, vehicle car washes, clubhouse with fitness and business centers, and so much more...Come and see why the community is named ''Belleza'' which means beautiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have any available units?
700 BOARDWALK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 700 BOARDWALK DR have?
Some of 700 BOARDWALK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 BOARDWALK DR currently offering any rent specials?
700 BOARDWALK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 BOARDWALK DR pet-friendly?
No, 700 BOARDWALK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR offer parking?
No, 700 BOARDWALK DR does not offer parking.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 BOARDWALK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have a pool?
Yes, 700 BOARDWALK DR has a pool.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have accessible units?
No, 700 BOARDWALK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 BOARDWALK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 BOARDWALK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 BOARDWALK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville