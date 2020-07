Amenities

Lovely 2/2 with a view of the pond in the gated community of Belleza. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new carpet in both bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Amenities include fitness center, sauna, mini-movie theater, huge pool and hot tub, lighted tennis, basketball, sand volleyball, RV/boat parking and so much more...