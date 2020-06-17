All apartments in Palm Valley
200 IRONWOOD DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 IRONWOOD DR

200 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This condo is the one with the ''WOW Factor!'' The moment you enter this exceptional unit you will see the difference. The updated gourmet kitchen offers corian counters, breakfast bar plus all new upgraded stainless appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, smooth top range & built in microwave. Separate laundry room also has new full sized washer & dryer, new wood look flooring & extra shelving. The specious living and dining rooms have vaulted ceiling & the best views in Ponte Vedra of a tranquil lagoon filled with birds & a golf course. You will enjoy sitting on the wrap around screened balcony every day! A split bedroom arrangement offers 2 master bedrooms-each with their own bath and direct access to the balcony. Wonderful complex with great amenities convenient to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

