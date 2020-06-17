200 IRONWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This condo is the one with the ''WOW Factor!'' The moment you enter this exceptional unit you will see the difference. The updated gourmet kitchen offers corian counters, breakfast bar plus all new upgraded stainless appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, smooth top range & built in microwave. Separate laundry room also has new full sized washer & dryer, new wood look flooring & extra shelving. The specious living and dining rooms have vaulted ceiling & the best views in Ponte Vedra of a tranquil lagoon filled with birds & a golf course. You will enjoy sitting on the wrap around screened balcony every day! A split bedroom arrangement offers 2 master bedrooms-each with their own bath and direct access to the balcony. Wonderful complex with great amenities convenient to everything.