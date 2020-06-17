All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
170 VERA CRUZ DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

170 VERA CRUZ DR

170 Veracruz Dr · No Longer Available
Location

170 Veracruz Dr, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Grand Cay Villas in Jacksonville's Ponte Vedra Beach! Grand Cay Villas is a gated community with nice amenities such as - a resident fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool and playground!This home has 923 sq. ft. of living space. The living room has nice tile flooring throughout. Separate dining area. The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and brand new dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven! Master bedrooms is a great size with large walk-in closet. The second bedroom does not have a closet. It is a great size room with double doors. It would make an excellent office, den or guest room! Both bedrooms have carpeting! This condo has a large screened in patio overlooking the preserve. Washer/dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have any available units?
170 VERA CRUZ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have?
Some of 170 VERA CRUZ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 VERA CRUZ DR currently offering any rent specials?
170 VERA CRUZ DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 VERA CRUZ DR pet-friendly?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR offer parking?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR does not offer parking.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have a pool?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR has a pool.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have accessible units?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR does not have units with air conditioning.
