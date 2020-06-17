170 VERA CRUZ DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Grand Cay Villas in Jacksonville's Ponte Vedra Beach! Grand Cay Villas is a gated community with nice amenities such as - a resident fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool and playground!This home has 923 sq. ft. of living space. The living room has nice tile flooring throughout. Separate dining area. The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and brand new dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven! Master bedrooms is a great size with large walk-in closet. The second bedroom does not have a closet. It is a great size room with double doors. It would make an excellent office, den or guest room! Both bedrooms have carpeting! This condo has a large screened in patio overlooking the preserve. Washer/dryer are included.