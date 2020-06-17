All apartments in Palm Valley
170 VERA CRUZ DR
170 VERA CRUZ DR

170 Vera Cruz Dr · No Longer Available
Location

170 Vera Cruz Dr, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful condo with tile floors, a fireplace (decorative use only), built-in shelves, all appliances including a washer and dryer (washer & dryer are 'as-is'). A screened lanai w/ceiling fan. 2 storage closets. Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom stays. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have any available units?
170 VERA CRUZ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have?
Some of 170 VERA CRUZ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 VERA CRUZ DR currently offering any rent specials?
170 VERA CRUZ DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 VERA CRUZ DR pet-friendly?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR offer parking?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR does not offer parking.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have a pool?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR has a pool.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have accessible units?
No, 170 VERA CRUZ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 VERA CRUZ DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 VERA CRUZ DR has units with air conditioning.
