170 VERA CRUZ DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful condo with tile floors, a fireplace (decorative use only), built-in shelves, all appliances including a washer and dryer (washer & dryer are 'as-is'). A screened lanai w/ceiling fan. 2 storage closets. Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom stays. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.