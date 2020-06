Amenities

This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors. An open living/dining room space that over looks the canal and golf course. Brand new, plush carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with granite and new cabinets. Enjoy the golf course views from the large screened lanai. This is wonderful living in the TPC in Ponte Vedra Beach. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. No pets allowed.