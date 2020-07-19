154 DEL PRADO CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a 1 story home, with a nice size yard, and a garage, on a cul-de-sac, LOOK NO FURTHER! This is the perfect rental for you! Excellent condition with upgraded kitchen and neutral colors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and white quartz counter tops. Comes fully equipped with washer and dryer. Master suite has large walk in closet. Double gates lead to side yard with plenty of room for boat parking. Set up a showing today as this one will not last. Lawn care included!