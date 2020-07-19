All apartments in Palm Valley
154 DEL PRADO CT
154 DEL PRADO CT

154 Del Prado Court · No Longer Available
Location

154 Del Prado Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a 1 story home, with a nice size yard, and a garage, on a cul-de-sac, LOOK NO FURTHER! This is the perfect rental for you! Excellent condition with upgraded kitchen and neutral colors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and white quartz counter tops. Comes fully equipped with washer and dryer. Master suite has large walk in closet. Double gates lead to side yard with plenty of room for boat parking. Set up a showing today as this one will not last. Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have any available units?
154 DEL PRADO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 154 DEL PRADO CT have?
Some of 154 DEL PRADO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 DEL PRADO CT currently offering any rent specials?
154 DEL PRADO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 DEL PRADO CT pet-friendly?
No, 154 DEL PRADO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT offer parking?
Yes, 154 DEL PRADO CT offers parking.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 DEL PRADO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have a pool?
No, 154 DEL PRADO CT does not have a pool.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have accessible units?
No, 154 DEL PRADO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 DEL PRADO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 DEL PRADO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 DEL PRADO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
