137 Solano Cay Cr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

137 Solano Cay Cr

137 Solano Cay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

137 Solano Cay Circle, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
137 Solano Cay Cr Available 08/23/19 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Ponte Vedra Beach for only $2500!! - This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is clean and bright with modern finishes and beautiful solid surface flooring throughout. Ground floor master suite offers step-in shower and dual closets. 2nd floor provides 3 nice size bedrooms, a small loft and full bathroom with tub. 2 car garage with opener. Living room with fireplace and built-in bar area. Partially fenced backyard with patio, swing set, and playhouse. Lawn service included in the rent. Application fee $50 per adult, $75 lease prep fee, renter's insurance required, pets welcome with screening, $20 each and increased security deposit. Showings scheduled at www.showmojo.com.

(RLNE5008421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have any available units?
137 Solano Cay Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 137 Solano Cay Cr have?
Some of 137 Solano Cay Cr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Solano Cay Cr currently offering any rent specials?
137 Solano Cay Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Solano Cay Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Solano Cay Cr is pet friendly.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr offer parking?
Yes, 137 Solano Cay Cr offers parking.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Solano Cay Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have a pool?
Yes, 137 Solano Cay Cr has a pool.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have accessible units?
No, 137 Solano Cay Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Solano Cay Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Solano Cay Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Solano Cay Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
