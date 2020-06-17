Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

137 Solano Cay Cr Available 08/23/19 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Ponte Vedra Beach for only $2500!! - This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is clean and bright with modern finishes and beautiful solid surface flooring throughout. Ground floor master suite offers step-in shower and dual closets. 2nd floor provides 3 nice size bedrooms, a small loft and full bathroom with tub. 2 car garage with opener. Living room with fireplace and built-in bar area. Partially fenced backyard with patio, swing set, and playhouse. Lawn service included in the rent. Application fee $50 per adult, $75 lease prep fee, renter's insurance required, pets welcome with screening, $20 each and increased security deposit. Showings scheduled at www.showmojo.com.



(RLNE5008421)