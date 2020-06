Amenities

in unit laundry pool fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit pool

Stunning 4BR/3.5BA home with expansive screened pool equip with a summer kitchen and gas fire pit. Enjoy the views to the adjoining lake. The interior is a dramatic two-story home with high end finishes. The kitchen is a dream kitchen for any cook in the house. Includes washer and dryer, lawn & pool care. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.