104 ABALONE LN W

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

* COMING SOON * Wonderful home in desirable Sawgrass, a gated community. Home has 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bathrooms, and offers 1,626 square feet of living space. Lots of natural light with multiple sliding glass doors in the living, dining, and master bedroom. Tile floors throughout with carpet in the master bedroom. Updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cabinets that offer plenty of storage space. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large back patio is perfect for entertaining! NO PETS ALLOWED. Resident benefit package: $20/month. Renter's insurance required.