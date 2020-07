Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated condo with attached 1 car garage that leads right into kitchen area. A designer's dream, new hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. 2BR(up stairs) and 1.5 baths. Very tranquil , wooded community in great part of Ponte Vedra. Close to beach and Sawgrass shopping center. Has a community pool. This one won't last long! AVAILABLE UNFURNSIHED APRIL 5TH.