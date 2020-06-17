128 SUMMER TREE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath lake front home with serene views. Custom tile work throughout and a gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, food prep island and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tastefully updated bathrooms with mosaic tile walls, lighting and vanities. Spacious living and dining area leading to your screened in patio with lakefront views. Community has pool, tennis courts, and beach access. DOGS ONLY will be considered with petscreening application, Pet rent $15/mo per pet. Non-refundable pet fee $250 under 20lbs and $300 over 20lbs. Breed Restrictions apply, 2 max. Resident benefits package $20/mo and renter's insurance required.