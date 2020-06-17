All apartments in Palm Valley
128 SUMMER TREE CT
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

128 SUMMER TREE CT

128 Summer Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 Summer Tree Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath lake front home with serene views. Custom tile work throughout and a gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, food prep island and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tastefully updated bathrooms with mosaic tile walls, lighting and vanities. Spacious living and dining area leading to your screened in patio with lakefront views. Community has pool, tennis courts, and beach access. DOGS ONLY will be considered with petscreening application, Pet rent $15/mo per pet. Non-refundable pet fee $250 under 20lbs and $300 over 20lbs. Breed Restrictions apply, 2 max. Resident benefits package $20/mo and renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

