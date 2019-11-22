Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

9039 Aspen Hollow Available 01/01/20 Maintenance Free Magnolia Park - Call Turan Celiker, PA at 8135800080 for more information. Calling all the renters for this beautiful city home at Magnolia Park. This home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with 2062 sqf of living space. The living room and kitchen furniture as well washer and dryer included for your convenience. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and the home has water filtration system through out for a soft and drinkable water. The rent includes the yard maintenance, which is a potential saving of $80 per month! Magnolia Park is located in Riverview, just east of Tampa, on the edge of Brandon. Enjoy family-friendly recreation in the community green spaces, three community pools, basketball court, multiple playgrounds, and a splash pad. Walk and bike on the running paths and community trails with the abundance of small lakes and ponds. The commute to Tampa and surrounding area is very easy, in less than 5 minutes you can hop on the I-75 or Selmon Express way for easy access to Tampa international Airport, Mac Dill AFB and minutes from downtown Tampa. At the time of moving, tenant shall pay $75.00 processing fee to Keller Williams Suburban Tampa.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4745743)