Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:51 AM

9039 Aspen Hollow

9039 Aspen Hollow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Aspen Hollow Pl, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9039 Aspen Hollow Available 01/01/20 Maintenance Free Magnolia Park - Call Turan Celiker, PA at 8135800080 for more information. Calling all the renters for this beautiful city home at Magnolia Park. This home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with 2062 sqf of living space. The living room and kitchen furniture as well washer and dryer included for your convenience. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and the home has water filtration system through out for a soft and drinkable water. The rent includes the yard maintenance, which is a potential saving of $80 per month! Magnolia Park is located in Riverview, just east of Tampa, on the edge of Brandon. Enjoy family-friendly recreation in the community green spaces, three community pools, basketball court, multiple playgrounds, and a splash pad. Walk and bike on the running paths and community trails with the abundance of small lakes and ponds. The commute to Tampa and surrounding area is very easy, in less than 5 minutes you can hop on the I-75 or Selmon Express way for easy access to Tampa international Airport, Mac Dill AFB and minutes from downtown Tampa. At the time of moving, tenant shall pay $75.00 processing fee to Keller Williams Suburban Tampa.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4745743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have any available units?
9039 Aspen Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9039 Aspen Hollow have?
Some of 9039 Aspen Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Aspen Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Aspen Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Aspen Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Aspen Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Aspen Hollow offers parking.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9039 Aspen Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 9039 Aspen Hollow has a pool.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have accessible units?
No, 9039 Aspen Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 Aspen Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9039 Aspen Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 9039 Aspen Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
