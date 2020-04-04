Amenities

7608 BLUE IRIS LN Available 05/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent - Call Turan Celiker, PA at 8135800080 regarding this property. One year old home! Enjoy this beautiful Annapolis floor plan, which is a spacious one-story home. The Annapolis provides 1,461 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A kitchen island for food prep, along with adjoining family and dining rooms. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the two-car garage, making it easy for early risers to do laundry without disturbing those sleeping. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a double vanity perfect for those hectic weekday mornings. Touchstones incredible location, on the very doorstep of Tampa and within a dozen miles of the beaches along the bay, the community is virtually around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75 for easy access to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and less than 5 minutes drive to the Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. Touchstones amenities enhance the communitys outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call for a private showing before it is gone. Tenant is to pay $75 processing fee to Keller Williams Brandon at the time of move in along with other fees.



