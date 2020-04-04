All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 7608 BLUE IRIS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7608 BLUE IRIS LN
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

7608 BLUE IRIS LN

7608 Blue Iris Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7608 Blue Iris Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
7608 BLUE IRIS LN Available 05/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent - Call Turan Celiker, PA at 8135800080 regarding this property. One year old home! Enjoy this beautiful Annapolis floor plan, which is a spacious one-story home. The Annapolis provides 1,461 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A kitchen island for food prep, along with adjoining family and dining rooms. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the two-car garage, making it easy for early risers to do laundry without disturbing those sleeping. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a double vanity perfect for those hectic weekday mornings. Touchstones incredible location, on the very doorstep of Tampa and within a dozen miles of the beaches along the bay, the community is virtually around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75 for easy access to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and less than 5 minutes drive to the Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. Touchstones amenities enhance the communitys outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call for a private showing before it is gone. Tenant is to pay $75 processing fee to Keller Williams Brandon at the time of move in along with other fees.

(RLNE5664688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have any available units?
7608 BLUE IRIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have?
Some of 7608 BLUE IRIS LN's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 BLUE IRIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7608 BLUE IRIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 BLUE IRIS LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN is pet friendly.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN offers parking.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have a pool?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN has a pool.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa