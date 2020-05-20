4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE

Amenities
Almost new townhouse will be ready for you!! This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master suite features double vanities with granite counters. Open floor plan with tile on the main floor. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Units comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Community features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance free living and a convenient to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Virtual tour link -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a6gyuWjo21j