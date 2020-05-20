4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool

Almost new townhouse will be ready for you!! This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master suite features double vanities with granite counters. Open floor plan with tile on the main floor. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Units comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Community features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance free living and a convenient to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Virtual tour link -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a6gyuWjo21j