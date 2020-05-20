All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE

4707 Somerset Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4707 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
Almost new townhouse will be ready for you!! This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master suite features double vanities with granite counters. Open floor plan with tile on the main floor. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Units comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Community features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance free living and a convenient to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Virtual tour link -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a6gyuWjo21j

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have any available units?
4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have?
Some of 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE offer parking?
No, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE has a pool.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 SOMERSET HILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa