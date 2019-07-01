All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE

4512 Banyan Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Banyan Tree Place, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lawn care included. Check out this 4bed, 2.5 bath 1862sqft home with 2 car attached garage.

The home is in a gated community, with community pool, basketball court, playground and more.

First floor is carpet free and covered in aqua guard laminate, to make cleanup a breeze. Kitchen has granite countertops. All 4 fully carpeted bedrooms are upstairs, as well as the 2 full baths. The half bath is on the first
floor, perfect for guests while entertaining.The master bath has 2 sinks as well as a walk in closet.

The home includes a wifi enabled thermostat, to
help save on electricity use and temperature can be adjusted from anywhere in the world.

Community is right off the expressway, which makes it easy getting to Macdill AFB. You can skip tolls, saving about $120 a month or so and it only adds about 10 extra minutes to commute. You are also not far from Brandon, but outside the congestion of it.

*Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in.

*Additional Fees: $50 lease prep fee (due only if accepted and signing a lease). $225 Move out cleaning fee (due when you move out of property) - Will consider small pets for extra monthly fee per pet. (Backyard not fully fenced in-Missing one panel)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have any available units?
4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have?
Some of 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
