4512 BANYAN TREE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lawn care included. Check out this 4bed, 2.5 bath 1862sqft home with 2 car attached garage.



The home is in a gated community, with community pool, basketball court, playground and more.



First floor is carpet free and covered in aqua guard laminate, to make cleanup a breeze. Kitchen has granite countertops. All 4 fully carpeted bedrooms are upstairs, as well as the 2 full baths. The half bath is on the first

floor, perfect for guests while entertaining.The master bath has 2 sinks as well as a walk in closet.



The home includes a wifi enabled thermostat, to

help save on electricity use and temperature can be adjusted from anywhere in the world.



Community is right off the expressway, which makes it easy getting to Macdill AFB. You can skip tolls, saving about $120 a month or so and it only adds about 10 extra minutes to commute. You are also not far from Brandon, but outside the congestion of it.



*Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in.



*Additional Fees: $50 lease prep fee (due only if accepted and signing a lease). $225 Move out cleaning fee (due when you move out of property) - Will consider small pets for extra monthly fee per pet. (Backyard not fully fenced in-Missing one panel)