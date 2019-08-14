All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE

4301 Globe Thistle Dr · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

4301 Globe Thistle Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2040 sf home sitting on a corner lot
directly across from the community amenities. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a center island and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms and a comfortable loft area. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Washer and dryer included too! Touchstone is perfectly located near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway with all of the conveniences you need immediately surrounding your neighborhood. Schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have any available units?
4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
