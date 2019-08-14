4301 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2040 sf home sitting on a corner lot

directly across from the community amenities. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a center island and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms and a comfortable loft area. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Washer and dryer included too! Touchstone is perfectly located near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway with all of the conveniences you need immediately surrounding your neighborhood. Schedule your viewing today.