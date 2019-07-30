All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
315 Lime Tree Road

315 Lime Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

315 Lime Tree Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD AND CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGH OUT AND NEW PAINT TOO. KITCHEN HAS WOOD CABINETRY AND NEW BLACK STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND MICROWAVE. ENJOY THE LARGE FENCED IN YARD PERFECT FOR PETS. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EXPRESS WAY.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Lime Tree Road have any available units?
315 Lime Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 315 Lime Tree Road have?
Some of 315 Lime Tree Road's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Lime Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
315 Lime Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Lime Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Lime Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road offer parking?
No, 315 Lime Tree Road does not offer parking.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Lime Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road have a pool?
No, 315 Lime Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 315 Lime Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Lime Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Lime Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Lime Tree Road has units with air conditioning.
