Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
100 Worth Avenue
100 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1539 sqft
Exclusive Winthrop house penthouse, superb ocean views and views of lake worth ave with beautiful palm trees 2 bed 2 bath, hurricane windows, fabulous porcelain floors, high ceilings, pet ok, steps away from vias, boutiques.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
1201 sqft
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
250 Bradley Place
250 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic rental opportunity! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Lake Towers. Pool area overlooks intracoastal and bike path. Off street reserved parking. One small pet allowed. 24 hr. doorman and full time manager.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
512 Nathan Hale Road
512 Nathan Hale Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1265 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Drive
210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
878 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arkona Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1501 S Flagler Drive
1501 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1115 sqft
Beautiful 8th floor unit with intercoastal views. Ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Small boutique building in the heart of West Palm Beach. Just minutes from the Palm Beach and City Place.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1617 N Flagler Drive
1617 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1900 sqft
Magnificent 1,900 sq. foot... 2 BD/2.5 BA Direct Intracoastal corner unit with outstanding views... and lovely terrace! Full Service Building...Two covered parking spaces, Two 25 lb pets accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasant City
1 Unit Available
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.
City Guide for Palm Beach, FL

There was once a time that the valuables of Palm Beach did not invite attention from the shelves of jewelry stores. Instead, in 1879, they grew from the ground, only seven years after the first permanent settlers arrived. The farmers of that time, many of whom were former slaves, planted 15,000 pineapple slips to try to jump-start a new agricultural commodity. Today, all that's left of the attempt is the name of the fruit in a few area businesses.

Despite being sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and an intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach is neither a sleepy beach town nor retro fishing village. Instead, it shines as a glitzy and glamorous paen to jewelry-wearing, champagne-imbibing Rolls owners who'd rather spend a laid-back Sunday tanning on the sand than attending society balls. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

