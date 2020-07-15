21071 Woodspring Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Renovated light and bright 4/2/2 single family home. Open floor plan with sliders leading out from the family room & livingroom to the tropical screened pool with large canal/lake view. Split floor plan Master bdr and 1 bdr on 1 side and 2 bdrs on other side.Nice size bedrooms.Separate laundry room with new W/D. New White shaker Kitchen Cabinets & granite counter tops with new stainless steele appliances,the kitchen opens up to the familyroom and dining room., new water proof engineered laminate wood flooring throughout.New bdr doors,light fixtures, high hats throughout, In the bathrooms are new vanities,toilets, tile floors,tile in showers new tub in guest bath,A-rated schools.Tenant responsible for lawn & pool service. All measurements are approx and not guaranteed. salt water pool