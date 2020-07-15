All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:21 PM

21071 Woodspring Avenue

21071 Woodspring Avenue · (561) 929-7253
Location

21071 Woodspring Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2045 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renovated light and bright 4/2/2 single family home. Open floor plan with sliders leading out from the family room & livingroom to the tropical screened pool with large canal/lake view. Split floor plan Master bdr and 1 bdr on 1 side and 2 bdrs on other side.Nice size bedrooms.Separate laundry room with new W/D. New White shaker Kitchen Cabinets & granite counter tops with new stainless steele appliances,the kitchen opens up to the familyroom and dining room., new water proof engineered laminate wood flooring throughout.New bdr doors,light fixtures, high hats throughout, In the bathrooms are new vanities,toilets, tile floors,tile in showers new tub in guest bath,A-rated schools.Tenant responsible for lawn & pool service. All measurements are approx and not guaranteed. salt water pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have any available units?
21071 Woodspring Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have?
Some of 21071 Woodspring Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21071 Woodspring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21071 Woodspring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21071 Woodspring Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21071 Woodspring Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21071 Woodspring Avenue offers parking.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21071 Woodspring Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21071 Woodspring Avenue has a pool.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21071 Woodspring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21071 Woodspring Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21071 Woodspring Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21071 Woodspring Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
