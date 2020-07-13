165 Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL with pool

/
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
116 Revolution Way
116 Revolution Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1244 sqft
You are just going to love this stunning, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Bay Street! Located within walking distance to Sarasota's top-rated, and nationally recognized, Pine View School.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
4271 Expedition Way
4271 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
Impressive Annual Unfurnished Condo with Community Pool - Annual Unfurnished with Water and Sewer included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1244 sqft
LIKE NEW! GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, A SMALL DOG IS WELCOME WITH A PET FEE! Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oaks
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oaks
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE
51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
595 sqft
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oaks
136 OSPREY POINT DR
136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
8843 sqft
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4106 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4106 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1069 sqft
.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4142 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4166 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4166 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1089 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
