Apartment List
/
FL
/
orangetree
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with garage

Orangetree apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1560 Birdie Drive
1560 Birdie Drive, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1827 sqft
Beautifully home with amazing lake views! This open floor plan home boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an outdoor kitchen and paver patio! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course views.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2760 Blossom WAY
2760 Blossom Way, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1871 sqft
Brand New End Unit with water views and private entrance in ORANGE BLOSSOM RANCH ANNUAL RENTAL ! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse with 1,871 sf of living area is Available and Ready for you to move in.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Grove DR
2210 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2684 sqft
You won't want to leave! Great curb appeal and Magnificent Lake view! This split 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home and 3 car garage is sure to impress! Gorgeous Oversized screened in Lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
Results within 1 mile of Orangetree

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
540 22nd AVE NE
540 22nd Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
This Single Family Golden Gate Estates home is available NOW for an Annual Lease! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is unique and one of a kind. This house has beautiful natural lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2443 31st Ave NE
2443 31st Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1828 sqft
Available from July 1, 2020. Just two year old well maintained home on 1.14 acre quite and calm street in Golden Gate Estate. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 card garage with paved driveway. Tiled living area and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1906 sqft
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 7th St. SW
810 7th Street Southwest, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2401 sqft
810 7th St. SW Available 07/01/20 GOLDEN GATE ESTATES-3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This is the home you have been waiting for in the Estates! Location, Location, Location 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2351 Montserrat LN
2351 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1710 sqft
Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12017 Covent Garden CT
12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2045 sqft
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades...

1 of 21

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
790 14th St SE
790 14th Street Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10290 Heritage Bay BLVD
10290 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2300 Krape RD
2300 Krape Road, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3376 sqft
Brand New NCH ER - Just two miles away! Private sprawling property located on over 5 acres in North Naples. Ideal for a personal compound or tropical retreat. Maybe zoned Agricultural for a variety of Growing needs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
17321 Cherrywood CT
17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1741 sqft
***WOW! This is the one! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!**Social Membership!** This stunning first floor coach home offers an expansive, open floorplan, white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious screened in lanai, 2 car garage,
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1890 sqft
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
46 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2153 Frangipani CIR
2153 Frangpani Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Come and enjoy the La Morada lifestyle. This annual rental has never been lived in and is waiting for you. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and lots of living area. A first floor unit, with two car garage has a great view of the lake and fountain.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orangetree, FL

Orangetree apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Orangetree 3 BedroomsOrangetree Apartments with BalconyOrangetree Apartments with GarageOrangetree Apartments with Gym
Orangetree Apartments with ParkingOrangetree Apartments with PoolOrangetree Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Orangetree Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrangetree Furnished ApartmentsOrangetree Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University