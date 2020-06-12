/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2112 Parson St
2112 Parson Street, Orangetree, FL
Available 08/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools - Property Id: 294671 Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1560 Birdie Drive
1560 Birdie Drive, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1827 sqft
Beautifully home with amazing lake views! This open floor plan home boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an outdoor kitchen and paver patio! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course views.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2760 Blossom WAY
2760 Blossom Way, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1871 sqft
Brand New End Unit with water views and private entrance in ORANGE BLOSSOM RANCH ANNUAL RENTAL ! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse with 1,871 sf of living area is Available and Ready for you to move in.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Grove DR
2210 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
You won't want to leave! Great curb appeal and Magnificent Lake view! This split 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home and 3 car garage is sure to impress! Gorgeous Oversized screened in Lanai.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2022 Fairmont LN
2022 Fairmont Lane, Orangetree, FL
Home is vacant. Please call for door code and entry through front gate. At gate directory scroll until you find Kitts, Thomas, then punch in gate code, and I will let you in remotely.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Orange Tree
1 Unit Available
614 Grand Rapids BLVD
614 Grand Rapids Boulevard, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
Results within 1 mile of Orangetree
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2443 31st Ave NE
2443 31st Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from July 1, 2020. Just two year old well maintained home on 1.14 acre quite and calm street in Golden Gate Estate. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 card garage with paved driveway. Tiled living area and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1906 sqft
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 7th St. SW
810 7th Street Southwest, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2401 sqft
810 7th St. SW Available 07/01/20 GOLDEN GATE ESTATES-3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This is the home you have been waiting for in the Estates! Location, Location, Location 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28001 Cookstown CT
28001 Cookstown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28699 Derry CT
28699 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Maria floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, and Pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2351 Montserrat LN
2351 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1710 sqft
Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12017 Covent Garden CT
12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2045 sqft
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades...
1 of 21
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
790 14th St SE
790 14th Street Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR
10634 Smokehouse Bay Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2099 sqft
Beautifully decorated new construction! Escape to one of SW Florida's hottest golf course communities & enjoy all of the fabulous amenities it offers.
1 of 25
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
895 24th AVE NW
895 24th Avenue Northwest, Collier County, FL
Incredible opportunity to live in this spectacular property. Located near schools, Publix, CVS, Restaurants and more . Lease Option available. Property is also listed for sale MLS #220002050
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Krape RD
2300 Krape Road, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3376 sqft
Brand New NCH ER - Just two miles away! Private sprawling property located on over 5 acres in North Naples. Ideal for a personal compound or tropical retreat. Maybe zoned Agricultural for a variety of Growing needs.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17321 Cherrywood CT
17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1741 sqft
***WOW! This is the one! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!**Social Membership!** This stunning first floor coach home offers an expansive, open floorplan, white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious screened in lanai, 2 car garage,
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
21 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
45 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
