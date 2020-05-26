2210 Grove DR

Amenities
You won't want to leave! Great curb appeal and Magnificent Lake view! This split 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home and 3 car garage is sure to impress! Gorgeous Oversized screened in Lanai. Heated pool /spa with in-floor cleaning, circulation Valet system, and waterfall feature. Master bedroom suite includes an enormous walk in closet and updated bathroom. Enjoy having a living room and family room. Formal dining room. Ceiling fans thruout. Accordian shutters and 5 motorized remote controlled shutters, along with generator hookup. Valencia Lakes is a gated community offering many amenities. Publix right outside the neighborhood, and great schools. HOA, Lawn and Pool maintenance included. no pets.