Orangetree, FL
2210 Grove DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:20 PM

2210 Grove DR

2210 Grove Drive · (708) 989-0732
Location

2210 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL 34120
Valencia Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2684 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
You won't want to leave! Great curb appeal and Magnificent Lake view! This split 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home and 3 car garage is sure to impress! Gorgeous Oversized screened in Lanai. Heated pool /spa with in-floor cleaning, circulation Valet system, and waterfall feature. Master bedroom suite includes an enormous walk in closet and updated bathroom. Enjoy having a living room and family room. Formal dining room. Ceiling fans thruout. Accordian shutters and 5 motorized remote controlled shutters, along with generator hookup. Valencia Lakes is a gated community offering many amenities. Publix right outside the neighborhood, and great schools. HOA, Lawn and Pool maintenance included. no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Grove DR have any available units?
2210 Grove DR has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 Grove DR have?
Some of 2210 Grove DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Grove DR currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Grove DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Grove DR pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Grove DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangetree.
Does 2210 Grove DR offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Grove DR does offer parking.
Does 2210 Grove DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Grove DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Grove DR have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Grove DR has a pool.
Does 2210 Grove DR have accessible units?
No, 2210 Grove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Grove DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Grove DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Grove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Grove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
