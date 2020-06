2110 Grove DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES THROUGHOUT. FIRST LEVEL INCLUDES SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, DEN, MASTER SUITE, TWO BEDROOMS, UTILITY ROOM, FULL POOL BATH AND GARAGE. UPSTAIRS MEDIA ROOM, ANOTHER FULL BATH, ANOTHER FAMILY ROOM PLUS A/C STORAGE. TILE ROOF, BRICK PAVERED DRIVEWAY AND LANAI, TIKI BAR, SECURITY SYSTEM AND STORM SHUTTERS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, TENNIS/BASKETBALL COURT. This house has a 3 car garage but is storing a car and a motorcycle in 1 bay of the 2 car garage which leave a single car garage and 1 bay in the 2 car garage.