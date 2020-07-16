All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 4735 B South Texas Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
4735 B South Texas Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4735 B South Texas Ave.

4735 S Texas Ave · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4735 S Texas Ave, Orange County, FL 32839

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4735 B South Texas Ave. · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Condo in Millenium Palms, Orlando - Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, playgrounds. HOA application and approval required before moving in, fee of $60 per adult required. Located off Americana Blvd and Texas Ave.
Pet Friendly with $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds.

Available NOW!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee
$130 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Pet Friendly no aggressive breeds
$500 non-refundable pet deposit
$5 Monthly tech fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! now.

(RLNE3014387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have any available units?
4735 B South Texas Ave. has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have?
Some of 4735 B South Texas Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 B South Texas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4735 B South Texas Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 B South Texas Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 B South Texas Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. offer parking?
No, 4735 B South Texas Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 B South Texas Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4735 B South Texas Ave. has a pool.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4735 B South Texas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 B South Texas Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 B South Texas Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 B South Texas Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4735 B South Texas Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St
Windermere, FL 34786
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity