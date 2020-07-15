/
furnished apartments
182 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 Unit Available
146 Cypress Ln
146 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this georgous all new inside upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with full size washer and dryer. Queen size in both bedrooms and flat screen smart TVs.
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1845 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED GOUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
$
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
17 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
2 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 Unit Available
380 3rd St S
380 3rd Street South, Safety Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
HEART OF SAFETY HARBOR-NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - Property Id: 315451 This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2253 Norwegian Dr Apt 31
2253 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Please call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 to see this beautiful, open condo in the much sought after On Top of the World 55+ Community in Clearwater, FL!
1 Unit Available
2920 Bayshore Blvd 48
2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708 1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort 1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach.
1 Unit Available
1235 S HIGHLAND AVE 305-1
1235 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1235 S HIGHLAND AVE 305-1 Available 10/01/20 Listing Agent: Marlana Alvarez 864-321-2865 marlanaalvarezsells@gmail.
1 Unit Available
906 Hammock Pine Blvd
906 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1180 sqft
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information on this property. This beautiful furnished 2/2 first floor unit is available for rental from 5/1/19 through 12/31/19. First floor, split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
1 Unit Available
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
