Okaloosa County, FL
772 Pearl Sand Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

772 Pearl Sand Drive

772 Pearl Sand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

772 Pearl Sand Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32569

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently Located to Hurlburt Field with Great Updates - With 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 2 car garage and convenient location between Navarre Beach and Hurlburt Field, this home is ready for you! The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area. Enjoy a split bedroom floorpan - the master suite offers a private en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The fenced backyard is perfect for the furry family members.
This home is available for a 6 month lease only, from August to January, with a possible option to extend based on availability. Contact our office at 850.362.6999 for more information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have any available units?
772 Pearl Sand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
Is 772 Pearl Sand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
772 Pearl Sand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 Pearl Sand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 772 Pearl Sand Drive offers parking.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have a pool?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive does not have a pool.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have accessible units?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 772 Pearl Sand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 Pearl Sand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
