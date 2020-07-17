772 Pearl Sand Drive

Amenities

Conveniently Located to Hurlburt Field with Great Updates - With 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 2 car garage and convenient location between Navarre Beach and Hurlburt Field, this home is ready for you! The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area. Enjoy a split bedroom floorpan - the master suite offers a private en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The fenced backyard is perfect for the furry family members.

This home is available for a 6 month lease only, from August to January, with a possible option to extend based on availability. Contact our office at 850.362.6999 for more information!



No Pets Allowed



