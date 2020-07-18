All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 711 Widgeon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
711 Widgeon Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

711 Widgeon Way

711 Widgeon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

711 Widgeon Way, Okaloosa County, FL 32539

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
This home, located in a newer subdivision will be available July 8. The home features a large kitchen with a center island, pantry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has double vanities, separate walk in shower and bathtub. The back yard is privacy fenced. This is a great subdivision for families as it is located across from the elementary and middle schools. There is a community beach entry pool, playground, and open air club house with a kitchen. The owners will allow a small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Widgeon Way have any available units?
711 Widgeon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 711 Widgeon Way have?
Some of 711 Widgeon Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Widgeon Way currently offering any rent specials?
711 Widgeon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Widgeon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Widgeon Way is pet friendly.
Does 711 Widgeon Way offer parking?
No, 711 Widgeon Way does not offer parking.
Does 711 Widgeon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Widgeon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Widgeon Way have a pool?
Yes, 711 Widgeon Way has a pool.
Does 711 Widgeon Way have accessible units?
No, 711 Widgeon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Widgeon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Widgeon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Widgeon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Widgeon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College