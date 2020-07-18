711 Widgeon Way

Amenities

This home, located in a newer subdivision will be available July 8. The home features a large kitchen with a center island, pantry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has double vanities, separate walk in shower and bathtub. The back yard is privacy fenced. This is a great subdivision for families as it is located across from the elementary and middle schools. There is a community beach entry pool, playground, and open air club house with a kitchen. The owners will allow a small pet.