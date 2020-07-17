4646 Plover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Available 7/20/2020.....Brand new and immaculate. This 5/3.5 South Crestview home has over 4000 sqft. 2 living rooms, formal dining, eat in kitchen, office space, gaming space, workout space, 5 large bedrooms with the master down stairs. Vinyl plank barn wood flooring, granite, natural light and more. 2 car garage, open back deck, and large lot. Easy commute to bases, beaches & shopping. No inside smoking.....Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Unbelievable space for an unbelievable price....