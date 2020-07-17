All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

4646 Plover Drive

4646 Plover Drive · (850) 331-2323
Location

4646 Plover Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4062 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 7/20/2020.....Brand new and immaculate. This 5/3.5 South Crestview home has over 4000 sqft. 2 living rooms, formal dining, eat in kitchen, office space, gaming space, workout space, 5 large bedrooms with the master down stairs. Vinyl plank barn wood flooring, granite, natural light and more. 2 car garage, open back deck, and large lot. Easy commute to bases, beaches & shopping. No inside smoking.....Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Unbelievable space for an unbelievable price....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Plover Drive have any available units?
4646 Plover Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4646 Plover Drive have?
Some of 4646 Plover Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 Plover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Plover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Plover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4646 Plover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4646 Plover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4646 Plover Drive offers parking.
Does 4646 Plover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Plover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Plover Drive have a pool?
No, 4646 Plover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4646 Plover Drive have accessible units?
No, 4646 Plover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Plover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 Plover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 Plover Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4646 Plover Drive has units with air conditioning.
