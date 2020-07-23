420 Pristine Water Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and is located in Mary Esther just minutes from Hurlburt Field. The interior features a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room, dining area, and family room. Master suite that includes private bathroom with double separate vanities and a walk-in closet, 2 good-sized additional bedrooms, an additional full bathroom, and a laundry room with non-warranted washer/dryer. Outside you'll enjoy a large patio overlooking the fenced back yard.--Pet on approval-- (no cats)