Okaloosa County, FL
420 Pristine Water Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:30 PM

420 Pristine Water Lane

420 Pristine Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Pristine Water Lane, Okaloosa County, FL 32569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and is located in Mary Esther just minutes from Hurlburt Field. The interior features a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room, dining area, and family room. Master suite that includes private bathroom with double separate vanities and a walk-in closet, 2 good-sized additional bedrooms, an additional full bathroom, and a laundry room with non-warranted washer/dryer. Outside you'll enjoy a large patio overlooking the fenced back yard.--Pet on approval-- (no cats)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have any available units?
420 Pristine Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 420 Pristine Water Lane have?
Some of 420 Pristine Water Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Pristine Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
420 Pristine Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Pristine Water Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Pristine Water Lane is pet friendly.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane offer parking?
Yes, 420 Pristine Water Lane offers parking.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Pristine Water Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have a pool?
No, 420 Pristine Water Lane does not have a pool.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 420 Pristine Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Pristine Water Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Pristine Water Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Pristine Water Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
