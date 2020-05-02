All apartments in Odessa
16557 Swan View Circle

16557 Swan View Circle · (813) 517-8155
Location

16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Swan View Townhomes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout. 1st floor has living room / dining area combo, kitchen, half bath and patio. The kitchen has wood cabinets, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms each with its own bath. One bedroom has 2 closets and the other bedroom has a sizable closet. There is a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer upstairs. NO WARRANTY ON WASHER AND DRYER. Swan view is a gated community with pool. Trash is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee and $150 Leasing Fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16557 Swan View Circle have any available units?
16557 Swan View Circle has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16557 Swan View Circle have?
Some of 16557 Swan View Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16557 Swan View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16557 Swan View Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16557 Swan View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16557 Swan View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle offer parking?
No, 16557 Swan View Circle does not offer parking.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16557 Swan View Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16557 Swan View Circle has a pool.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle have accessible units?
No, 16557 Swan View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16557 Swan View Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16557 Swan View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16557 Swan View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
