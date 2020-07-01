All apartments in Odessa
16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

16227 Swan View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16227 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Swan View Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nicely updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath corner townhome in the GATED Swan View community! The first level has wood-grain tile throughout. The living room/ dining room combo provides an open floor plan. The kitchen features updated cabinets, ALL stainless steel appliances and a closet pantry. The half bath and storage closet complete the first floor of this home. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private bathroom! The washer & dryer are INCLUDED and are conveniently located upstairs. The SCREENED LANAI also features a storage closet. * AVAILABLE SOON * OWNER PREFERS NO PETS BUT MAY BE WILLING TO ACCEPT 1 SMALL PET. WATER INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

