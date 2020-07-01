16227 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath corner townhome in the GATED Swan View community! The first level has wood-grain tile throughout. The living room/ dining room combo provides an open floor plan. The kitchen features updated cabinets, ALL stainless steel appliances and a closet pantry. The half bath and storage closet complete the first floor of this home. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private bathroom! The washer & dryer are INCLUDED and are conveniently located upstairs. The SCREENED LANAI also features a storage closet. * AVAILABLE SOON * OWNER PREFERS NO PETS BUT MAY BE WILLING TO ACCEPT 1 SMALL PET. WATER INCLUDED!!