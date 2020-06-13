Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocala
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Finding an apartment in Ocala that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$881
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
17 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
3 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$699
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS
4031 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2185 sqft
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY GREAT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. Great 3/2 home with extra den/4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 SW 47th Ave
4060 Southwest 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1604 sqft
Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939 2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
687 SE 47TH LOOP
687 Southeast 47th Loop, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3506 sqft
House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4642 NE 11 St
4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3382 NW 44TH TERRACE
3382 Northwest 44th Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1224 sqft
Lovely home in Quail Meadow with open living- dining room combination plus back porch converted to den with french doors. Kitchen also features breakfast nook area, split bedroom plan. Spacious garage and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10849 SW 69th Ct
10849 Southwest 69th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1767 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 .....Beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom Home with a 4th room for Bedroom or office. Also has a sitting room with French doors that open to the lanai which opens to a lovely fenced back yard. Pets accepted at Owners discretion.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ocala, FL

Finding an apartment in Ocala that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcala 3 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with Garage
Ocala Apartments with GymOcala Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Apartments with PoolOcala Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Furnished ApartmentsOcala Luxury PlacesOcala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College