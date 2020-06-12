Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
18 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS
4031 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2185 sqft
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY GREAT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. Great 3/2 home with extra den/4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 SW 47th Ave
4060 Southwest 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939 2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 NE 28 Ave #208
231 Northeast 28th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1627 sqft
231 NE 28 AVE UNIT #208 - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE
4002 Southwest 51st Terrace, Ocala, FL
Absolutely stunning home featuring open floor 4 bedrooms + office/bonus room, 3.5 baths, large screened lanai and spacious 2 car garage! Kitchen has wood cabinets and granite countertops and plenty of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5734 SW 50 COURT
5734 Southwest 50th Court, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1853 sqft
3/2 home located in Heathbrook Meadows in SW Ocala. Community pool and control access to neighborhood. Close to shopping, hospitals and I-75. Lease for 1 year and HOA fees included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4925 SW 53RD ROAD
4925 Southwest 53rd Road, Ocala, FL
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 story home in one of the most sought after gated communities in town! Have family and friends over and impress them with the smart house features which includes all the kitchen and living room lighting controlled

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
687 SE 47TH LOOP
687 Southeast 47th Loop, Ocala, FL
House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4642 NE 11 St
4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5027 SW 56TH STREET
5027 Southwest 56th Street, Ocala, FL
This open concept home with upgrades throughout including fully tiled living areas and crown molding, granite countertops, thirty-six inch cabinets and a large kitchen island.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
434 SW 14th STREET
434 Southwest 14th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2433 sqft
Executive Apartment in Downtown area, ideal for Doctor or professional convenient to hospital and all Downtown. Second floor w/private 2 car garage. No pets. Electric/water/garbage included up to $500 month.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5139 NW 19th Place
5139 Northwest 19th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2122 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Ocala Palms Home - This home has everything one needs to enjoy the laid back Ocala lifestyle with its spacious well lit living area, updated kitchen with island seating, formal dining, newly remodeled master bath which

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3612 Northeast 25th Avenue
3612 Northeast 25th Avenue, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1188 sqft
Come check out this clean, remodeled NE area rental. Situated right off of NE 25th avenue with a nice large backyard that is mostly fenced. Property includes a carport, and pest control.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 20TH AVENUE
4000 Northeast 20th Avenue, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1275 sqft
Nicely updated 3/2/1 home in NE Ocala. Tile flooring in main living area, hallways, baths and inside laundry. New carpeting in all 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and lighting in all 3. Master has walk in closet for additional storage.

June 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ocala rents increased over the past month

Ocala rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $994 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $994 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ocala.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

