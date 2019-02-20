687 SE 47TH LOOP

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool. Open your corner 10' sliding doors to bring the outdoors in. Of course a 3 car garage. Engineered wood floors and tile. No Carpeting.High ceilings. Decorative large windows bring the scenic outdoors in. Fire place, and ornate ceilings. Gated Popular Bellechase Subdivision. This property is one of the best lots in the Laurels. Nearly one acre. Excellent location close to hospitals, shopping. Schools Shady Hill Elementary, Osceola Middle and Belleview High. Tenant takes care of lawn and pool. First last and security to start Lease. Pet Allowed. Call us today to find out how you can lease this home! First, last, and security. Credit and background applicaitons required for each adult. Rare find of a house like this in prime location. Call to see . Short notice okay. https://vimeo.com/405893878