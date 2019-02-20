All apartments in Ocala
687 SE 47TH LOOP
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

687 SE 47TH LOOP

687 Southeast 47th Loop · No Longer Available
Location

687 Southeast 47th Loop, Ocala, FL 34480

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool. Open your corner 10' sliding doors to bring the outdoors in. Of course a 3 car garage. Engineered wood floors and tile. No Carpeting.High ceilings. Decorative large windows bring the scenic outdoors in. Fire place, and ornate ceilings. Gated Popular Bellechase Subdivision. This property is one of the best lots in the Laurels. Nearly one acre. Excellent location close to hospitals, shopping. Schools Shady Hill Elementary, Osceola Middle and Belleview High. Tenant takes care of lawn and pool. First last and security to start Lease. Pet Allowed. Call us today to find out how you can lease this home! First, last, and security. Credit and background applicaitons required for each adult. Rare find of a house like this in prime location. Call to see . Short notice okay. https://vimeo.com/405893878

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have any available units?
687 SE 47TH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocala, FL.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have?
Some of 687 SE 47TH LOOP's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 SE 47TH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
687 SE 47TH LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 SE 47TH LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 687 SE 47TH LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 687 SE 47TH LOOP does offer parking.
Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 SE 47TH LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 687 SE 47TH LOOP has a pool.
Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 687 SE 47TH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 687 SE 47TH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 SE 47TH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
