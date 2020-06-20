All apartments in Ocala
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:31 PM

4925 SW 53RD ROAD

4925 Southwest 53rd Road · (352) 209-4420
Location

4925 Southwest 53rd Road, Ocala, FL 34474

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3073 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 story home in one of the most sought after gated communities in town! Have family and friends over and impress them with the smart house features which includes all the kitchen and living room lighting controlled via your phone or ALEXA device. 3 car garage with updated LED lighting including a homemade boxing/workout section. Tons of tile, crown molding throughout the 1st floor, upgraded 42'' cabinetry w/above & below lighting, custom designed backsplash, granite countertops done in 2017, surround sound speakers built-in living room ceiling. Kitchen range put in just a week ago - brand new with warranty. Smart Nest thermostat sits at second floor. The 2nd story features a large game room/family room, a bedroom/bath suite as well as 2 more bedrooms that share a buddy bath. All this on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac with no home on the left & no homes behind! Outside flood lights, gutters, & screened lanai. Hospital across the street and the Shops at HeathBrook are within arms length!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have any available units?
4925 SW 53RD ROAD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have?
Some of 4925 SW 53RD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 SW 53RD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4925 SW 53RD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 SW 53RD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have a pool?
No, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 SW 53RD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 SW 53RD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
