4925 SW 53RD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 story home in one of the most sought after gated communities in town! Have family and friends over and impress them with the smart house features which includes all the kitchen and living room lighting controlled via your phone or ALEXA device. 3 car garage with updated LED lighting including a homemade boxing/workout section. Tons of tile, crown molding throughout the 1st floor, upgraded 42'' cabinetry w/above & below lighting, custom designed backsplash, granite countertops done in 2017, surround sound speakers built-in living room ceiling. Kitchen range put in just a week ago - brand new with warranty. Smart Nest thermostat sits at second floor. The 2nd story features a large game room/family room, a bedroom/bath suite as well as 2 more bedrooms that share a buddy bath. All this on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac with no home on the left & no homes behind! Outside flood lights, gutters, & screened lanai. Hospital across the street and the Shops at HeathBrook are within arms length!