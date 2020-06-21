All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like 4060 SW 47th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
4060 SW 47th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4060 SW 47th Ave

4060 Southwest 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4060 Southwest 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939

2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry, and breakfast nook. Master has walk in closet, shower, and ceiling fan. Guest bath has tub/shower combo. Washer/dryer included in laundry room. Awesome community amenities include heated pool, clubhouse with game room and fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field, sand volleyball, and more. Call or email for more info.

Roger Huff
Real Estate Sales, Rentals, & Property Management
352-222-6364
Roger.Huff@yahoo.com
Florida Sale or Rent Realty llc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296939
Property Id 296939

(RLNE5843322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 SW 47th Ave have any available units?
4060 SW 47th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocala, FL.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 SW 47th Ave have?
Some of 4060 SW 47th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 SW 47th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4060 SW 47th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 SW 47th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 SW 47th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4060 SW 47th Ave offer parking?
No, 4060 SW 47th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4060 SW 47th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 SW 47th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 SW 47th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4060 SW 47th Ave has a pool.
Does 4060 SW 47th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4060 SW 47th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 SW 47th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 SW 47th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave
Ocala, FL 34470
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala Apartments with Balcony
Ocala Apartments with ParkingOcala Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College