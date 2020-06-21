4060 SW 47th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court

Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939



2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry, and breakfast nook. Master has walk in closet, shower, and ceiling fan. Guest bath has tub/shower combo. Washer/dryer included in laundry room. Awesome community amenities include heated pool, clubhouse with game room and fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field, sand volleyball, and more. Call or email for more info.



Roger Huff

Real Estate Sales, Rentals, & Property Management

352-222-6364

Roger.Huff@yahoo.com

Florida Sale or Rent Realty llc

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296939

Property Id 296939



(RLNE5843322)